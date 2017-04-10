Opportunities to Work at Shiplake College

Alumni and Events Officer Monday-Friday, 9.00am-5.00pm, Year Round Starting June 2017 We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic and dynamic individual to build and run a vibrant alumni society of former pupils and staff (Old Vikings), and assist with organising College and Old Vikings events. The role requires a wide range of skills and an energetic, open-minded and innovative approach. Database management and correspondence with Old Vikings will feature heavily. This is a great opportunity for someone who has outstanding interpersonal and organisational skills, excellent attention to detail, is confident in the use of IT and has a positive attitude. Closing Date: Tuesday 18 April, 10.00am Interviews: Week beginning Monday 24 April For all posts we offer a beautiful working environment, free lunches, contributory pension scheme and gym facilities. Further details and an application form may be obtained from www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be prepared to undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employers and the DBS. The school is an equal opportunities employer.