PO reference 16577.

CEMETERY WARDEN up to 20hrs per week at the Fairmile Cemetery, Henley-on-Thames Starting salary c £11,000 pro rata We are looking for a special person to help us maintain and care for the beautiful Fairmile Cemetery. The main tasks will include: general tidying of cemetery; preparation of the chapel; assisting the Parks Team with grass cutting and pruning; plus a wide range of other care-taker type services. This position will suit an organised and methodical person who is willing to address all aspects of health and safety in the cemetery – including an awareness of safe working practice in a public space. The successful candidate will have an empathy and understanding of the emotions experienced by bereaved families. Closing date: Thursday 13th April, interviews week commencing Tuesday 18th April, with a view to starting as soon as possible. Please visit http://www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk/Current-vacancies.aspx and return your application to Becky Walker – b.walker@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk Henley Town Council Town Hall, Market Place, Henley on Thames RG9 2AQ 01491 576982 www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

