Monday, 10 April 2017

PART-TIME EXPERIENCED MEDICAL SECRETARY

Job Title PART-TIME EXPERIENCED MEDICAL SECRETARY

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

The Hart Surgery Henley-on-Thames PART-TIME EXPERIENCED MEDICAL SECRETARY Are you a medical secretary looking for a new challenge? Do you want a role with variety? We are looking for a medical secretary to work three full days a week. You will be familiar with Microsoft Office and ideally EMIS web, DocMan, and the NHS e-referral system. You will have excellent written and verbal communication skills, a good telephone manner, audio and touch typing skills, be adept at multi-tasking and mostly importantly be able to work under pressure. PART-TIME MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST The Surgery also has a vacancy for a medical receptionists to work Monday morning and Friday afternoon. Please email Sarah Moberly, Practice Manager, sarah.moberly@nhs.net to request more information for either of these jobs.

