Tuesday, 18 April 2017

sit vac

Job Title sit vac

Location Henley on Thames

Central Henley Accountancy Firm is recruiting. We have a vacancy for a fully qualified accountant and/or tax adviser to join our successful small practice. A wide range of SMEs, Sole Traders and Entrepreneurial clients makes for interesting and varied work (no audits). There is scope for further training and advancement for the right person. If interested, please send your CV and covering note to karen@bufferyandco.co.uk. Part time and flexible working considered. Salary and benefits will be commensurate with experience. No Agencies please.

Jobs

