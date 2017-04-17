Temporary Data/Admin support

Data/Admin support David Harber design and produce sculptural artworks, and are looking for a Temporary Data/Admin support role primarily entering enquiries onto Salesforce. 2 days per week.Based near Didcot. Ideally the candidate could work additional days. Attention to detail and experience with Microsoft Office key. Training on Salesforce will be given. £10 per hour depending on skills and experience. Please email c.v. to recruitment@davidharber.com