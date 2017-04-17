Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Medical Receptionist

Job Title Medical Receptionist

Emmer Green Surgery are looking for a Part time Medical Receptionist to join our team. Working 20 hours over three days with the flexibility to cover other hours as needed. Experience would be preferred but training will be provided for the right candidate. Please contact Carole Coles-Ranson at the surgery on 0118 948 6900 for more details. Or e-mail your c.v. to rccg.emmer-greensurgery@nhs.net

