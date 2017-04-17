chef required

CHEF Required at Sue Ryder Nettlebed Hospice Full-time, working on a two week rota which includes some weekends To produce traditional home cooking for patients in palliative care. Also catering for staff and guests on a daily basis. We are looking for an enthusiastic person who can work well in a small team and on their own. You need to be flexible, organised and extremely self-motivated in this unique unit. Good rate of pay • 28 days holiday Uniform, training and meals provided. Email beccy.harley@suerydercare.org or call 01491 641384 and ask for catering