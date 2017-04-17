Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

chef required

Job Title chef required

Location SUDBURY

CHEF Required at Sue Ryder Nettlebed Hospice Full-time, working on a two week rota which includes some weekends To produce traditional home cooking for patients in palliative care. Also catering for staff and guests on a daily basis. We are looking for an enthusiastic person who can work well in a small team and on their own. You need to be flexible, organised and extremely self-motivated in this unique unit. Good rate of pay • 28 days holiday Uniform, training and meals provided. Email beccy.harley@suerydercare.org or call 01491 641384 and ask for catering

Jobs

chef required

CHEF Required at Sue Ryder Nettlebed Hospice Full-time, working on a two week rota which includes ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33