Wednesday, 19 April 2017

Telephonist/Admin Assistant

Full-time Telephonist/Admin Assistant required.

Hazell & Jefferies Ltd. are a small family owned business based in Whitchurch Hill, Pangbourne and we are looking for a bright individual to join our team.

Ideally, you will have knowledge of working in an office environment with a clear and concise telephone manner and be customer focused.

Immediate start. Good rate of pay and full training provided.

Please supply your C.V. in the first instance to office@hazellj.co.uk

Please visit our website www.hazellj.co.uk for more information about us.

Hazell & Jefferies Ltd. are an equal opportunities employer.

For more information, please call Wendy on 0118 984 2684

