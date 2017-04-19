Full-time Telephonist/Admin Assistant required. Hazell & Jefferies Ltd. are a small family owned ... [more]
Wednesday, 19 April 2017
Full-time Telephonist/Admin Assistant required.
Hazell & Jefferies Ltd. are a small family owned business based in Whitchurch Hill, Pangbourne and we are looking for a bright individual to join our team.
Ideally, you will have knowledge of working in an office environment with a clear and concise telephone manner and be customer focused.
Immediate start. Good rate of pay and full training provided.
Please supply your C.V. in the first instance to office@hazellj.co.uk
Please visit our website www.hazellj.co.uk for more information about us.
Hazell & Jefferies Ltd. are an equal opportunities employer.
For more information, please call Wendy on 0118 984 2684
Full-time Telephonist/Admin Assistant required. Hazell & Jefferies Ltd. are a small family owned ... [more]
The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating in one of the most attractive ... [more]
An outstanding Care Home has vacancies for Day and Night Carers. No experience necessary, but a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say