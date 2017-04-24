admin assistant advert

Full-time Telephonist/ Admin Assistant required Hazell & Jefferies Ltd are a small family owned business based in Whitchurch Hill, Pangbourne and we are looking for a bright individual to join our team. Ideally you will have knowledge of working in an office environment with a clear and concise telephone manner and be customer focused. Immediate start. Good rate of pay and full training provided. Please supply your CV in the first instance to office@hazellj.co.uk Please visit our website www.hazellj.co.uk for more information about us. Hazell & Jefferies Ltd are an equal opportunities employer. For more information, please call Wendy on 0118 984 2684