Monday, 01 May 2017
Job Title retail manager/ materinity cover
Location Henley on Thames
RETAIL MANAGER for Henley Royal Regatta
MATERNITY COVER
Self-motivated and versatile person required to run the retail side of this renowned sporting event.
Good management and administration skills are essential and should be combined with a proven track record in product design and development, with an absolute ability to deliver on time.
Starting June 2017. Extensive retail experience required, with a proven track record in buying and shop floor management.
Applications by letter and C.V., to be received by 12th May, to: shop@hrr.co.uk
