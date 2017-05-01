Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant

We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant for the Henley Standard.

Although there can be a little flexibility, the role would typically see the successful candidate working 9am to 2.30pm Monday–Thursday.

The role is very varied throughout the week and tasks you will be expected to carry out would include:

• Producing sales, management and month end reports;

• Updating various spreadsheets;

• Carrying out daily banking and till reconciliations;

• Dealing with customers at the counter and over the phone and helping them with their advertising needs.

The ideal candidate will:

• Have strong numeracy and literacy skills

• Have a keen eye for detail

• Have good computer skills

• Have excellent customer service skills with an empathetic & caring demeanour.

If this sounds like the role you have been waiting for we would like to hear from you. Please send your C.V. with a covering letter to:

K. Thomas, Advertising Manager, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Email – kthomas@henleystandard.co.uk