Agency PO 2799D17 MF Order No 213192/341
Monday, 01 May 2017
Job Title Telesales
Location Henley-on-Thames
Part-time Telesales
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?
Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?
Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.
Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?
We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your C.V. to:
K. Thomas, Advertising Manager, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Email – kthomas@henleystandard.co.uk
POLL: Have your say