Graphic/Web Designer and Sales Representative

Graphic/Web Designer

Sales Representative

We are looking to fill 2 positions; a super talented Graphic Designer and Web developer who can create amazing work with strengths in Graphic Design or Web Design, or Both, on-brand presentations with outstanding results.

Be Bold , Creative and Adventurous. You will be part of a small but passionate design team that punch well above their weight, all of which have unique talents. If you have 3-5 year previous that would be great to bring to our growing team.

We are also looking for an enthusiastic go getter sales representative, to call our database of existing and new customers, building rapport and selling our promotional and design products.

For further information on either positions please e-mail sophie@jenova.co.uk or call us on 01491 411565