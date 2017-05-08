Monday, 08 May 2017

Brewery Driver

Job Title Driver

Location Marlow Bottom

We are a large micro-brewery, based in Marlow, who produce and distribute real ale. We are looking for someone full time (Tuesday - Saturday) to join our distribution team delivering to local customers within 30 miles of Marlow. Heavy lifting involved.

The successful applicant should have excellent, customer service skills, a flexible attitude to work, be able to work unsupervised and within a team, and be physically fit.

HGV not essential.

Please send cover letter and C.V. to Andy Rolstone by email to andyr@rebellionbeer.co.uk

or post to Rebellion Beer Co., Bencome Farm, Marlow Bottom, Bucks SL7 3LT

