Receptionist & Cover Supervisor

The Langtree School seek to fill the following vacancies:

Part-time Receptionist - Grade 4 (15,807 - £16,491) pro rata

2 days a week, Thursday and Friday 15 hours, 8:00am to 4:00pm, with a 30 min lunch break, term time only. You should possess a good telephone manner, be able to multi-task, remain calm under pressure, have an affinity with young people and be a good team player. Experience in a similar role would be an advantage.

Cover Supervisor - Grade 6 18 - 21 (£18,070 - £20, 138) pro rata

A formal teaching qualification is not a necessity, but classroom experience as a Teaching Assistant would be an advantage. The successful candidate will have an affinity with young people and will enjoy the working environment of the classroom. Training will be provided.

29.5 hours over 5 days, 8:40am - 3:30pm term time only

An enhanced CRB disclosure is required for both posts. Further details and the application form are available on the school website at www.langtreeschool.com or contact the Headteacher's PA Mary Taylor-Lane: mtaylorlane@langtreeschool.com

Closing date: Monday 15th may 2017 at 12 noon

Applications will only be considered on a Langtree School application form.

Interviews for Receptionist will be held on Monday 22nd May 2017

Interviews for Cover Supervisor will be held during the week commencing Monday 22nd May 2017