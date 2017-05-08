Graduate Teaching & Graduate Sports Centre Assistant

The Oratory School a boys' independent Catholic day & boarding school (11-18 years) have the following Graduate Vacancies.

Graduate Vacancies

The Oratory school is a flourishing Catholic day and boarding school for boys aged 11-18. We are blessed with outstanding facilities on a magnificent country estate and yet we are within easy travelling distance of London.

We are currently looking to recruit a Graduate Teaching Assistant and a Graduate Sports Centre Assistant for the 2017/18 academic year. These are fantastic opportunities if you are graduating this summer and are considering pursuing a career in teaching or Sports Management. These roles would particularly suit recent Sports Science graduates - although graduates in other disciplines with a strong sporting background will also be considered.

Both roles would include coaching boys' games and carrying out duties in the boarding house. As a Graduate Sports Centre Assistant the focus would be on assisting with the day to day running of the Sports centre and Sports Facilities. As a Graduate Teaching Assistant you would play an active role in the classroom, gaining invaluable teaching experience. These are residential posts.

Full details and an application pack can be downloaded from our website: www.oratory.co.uk

or from our Human Resources Department by email at humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Please specify which role you are applying for. In line with our safeguarding pracitces we are unable to accept C.V.'s

The closing date for all applications is 30th June 2017

Interviews are to be scheduled as soon as possible after the closing date. We reserve the right to close this vacancy early should we receive an overwhelming response. All candidate are advised to refer to the job description before making an application.

The Oratory Schools Association registered charity no:309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

The Oratory School

Woodcote

South Oxfordshire

RG8 0PJ