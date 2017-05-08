We are a large micro-brewery, based in Marlow, who produce and distribute real ale. We are looking ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
Job Title Sous Chef
Location Reading
Full-time Sous Chef required for busy award winning country pub.
Experience essential as is own transport no accommodation available.
Must be self motivated and able to work as part of a busy team.
Competitive salary for the right applicant C.V. to info@therefpub.com or call 0118 972 3126 and ask for Rich or Sam.
Receptionist & Cover Supervisor
The Langtree School seek to fill the following vacancies: Part-time Receptionist - Grade 4 (15,807 ... [more]
Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
