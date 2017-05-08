Monday, 08 May 2017

Sous Chef

Job Title Sous Chef

Location Reading

Full-time Sous Chef required for busy award winning country pub.

Experience essential as is own transport no accommodation available.

Must be self motivated and able to work as part of a busy team.

Competitive salary for the right applicant C.V. to info@therefpub.com or call 0118 972 3126 and ask for Rich or Sam.

