New Homes Sales

Job Title OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

Location Henley on Thames

Experienced new homes sale staff required for a highly prestigious site in Henley.

Working from a luxurious show home dealing with discerning buyers, you should have some experience in this environment.

9:30a.m. - 4 p.m. either 5 or 3 days per week, to include weekends from end of May for at elast 3 possibly 6 months.

Please send your C.V. to david.tate@davistate.com

