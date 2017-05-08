New Homes Sales

Experienced new homes sale staff required for a highly prestigious site in Henley.

Working from a luxurious show home dealing with discerning buyers, you should have some experience in this environment.

9:30a.m. - 4 p.m. either 5 or 3 days per week, to include weekends from end of May for at elast 3 possibly 6 months.

Please send your C.V. to david.tate@davistate.com