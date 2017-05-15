Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
Job Title Matron
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Shiplake College - Henley-on-Thames
seek to fill the position of Matron
Part-time (all day Friday and Saturday morning)
Working closely with the Housemaster, matrons are key members of the team in both day and boarding houses. the successful candidate will be a team player, empathetic, approachable, an excellent communicator, well organised, thrive on variety, and have a good sense of humour. Essential to the role is a high level of confidentiality and integrity.
Full training and support will be provided. This is a term time only position (38 weeks per year).
Informal pre-application discussions and visits welcome; please call Moya Flynn on 01189 405 218
Closing Date: Monday 22 May, 10:00 am
Interviews: Week beginning Monday 22 May
For all posts, we offer a beautiful working environment, free lunches, contributory pension scheme and gym facilities.
For further details and an application form go to www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies
Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be prepared to undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employers and the DBS. The school is an equal opportunities employer.
