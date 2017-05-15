Shiplake College - Henley-on-Thames

seek to fill the position of Matron

Part-time (all day Friday and Saturday morning)

Working closely with the Housemaster, matrons are key members of the team in both day and boarding houses. the successful candidate will be a team player, empathetic, approachable, an excellent communicator, well organised, thrive on variety, and have a good sense of humour. Essential to the role is a high level of confidentiality and integrity. Experience of working with young people in a pastoral capacity would be an advantage.

Full training and support will be provided. This is a term time only position (38 weeks per year).

Informal pre-application discussions and visits welcome; please call Moya Flynn on 01189 405 218

Closing Date: Monday 22 May, 10:00 am

Interviews: Week beginning Monday 22 May

For all posts, we offer a beautiful working environment, free lunches, contributory pension scheme and gym facilities.

For further details and an application form go to www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be prepared to undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employers and the DBS. The school is an equal opportunities employer.