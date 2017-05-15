Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
Job Title credit controller
Location DUNSDEN
Peppard Building Supplies
Recruiting for a part-time Credit Controller Management Accountant
Key Accountabilities Include:
• Credit Control
• Cash Management
• Assist with management accounts
• Customer administration
• Support finance team
Essential skills & attributes for the role:
• Excellent customer service skills
• Being positive, articulate, professional and confidential
• Being organised, methodical and with excellent attention to detail
• A good team player, willing to support and assist constructively
• Computer literate, excellent working knowledge of Excel and experience of ERP Systems preferable.
• Willing to learn with a desire to grow and develop
• Able to be proactive and make suggestions to improve processes
25 hours per week (4/5 days
Email C.V. to helen.wood@peppardgroup.co.uk or call 0118 9721128
•NO AGENCIES •
