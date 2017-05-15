Monday, 15 May 2017

Credit Controller / Management Accountant

Job Title credit controller

Location DUNSDEN

Peppard Building Supplies

Recruiting for a part-time Credit Controller Management Accountant

Key Accountabilities Include:

• Credit Control

• Cash Management

• Assist with management accounts

• Customer administration

• Support finance team

Essential skills & attributes for the role:

• Excellent customer service skills

• Being positive, articulate, professional and confidential

• Being organised, methodical and with excellent attention to detail

• A good team player, willing to support and assist constructively

• Computer literate, excellent working knowledge of Excel and experience of ERP Systems preferable.

• Willing to learn with a desire to grow and develop

• Able to be proactive and make suggestions to improve processes

25 hours per week (4/5 days pw) plus more available to cover holidays, company growth etc. £12-15 per hour depending on experience, with pro rata 20 days holidays per annum.

Email C.V. to helen.wood@peppardgroup.co.uk or call 0118 9721128

•NO AGENCIES •

