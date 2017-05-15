Peppard CE Primary School seek an Upper KS2 Class Teacher

Teachers’ main scale up to MS4

Full-time, permanent.

We are a small rural village school that believes in educating the whole child. The school has been judged ‘Good’ by Ofsted and SIAMs, this year.

We will offer:

• Enthusiastic children with outstanding behaviour.

• A committed and supportive team.

• The opportunity to develop a bespoke curriculum.

We are looking for a teacher who:

• Embraces the Christian ethos and values.

• Is hard working and shares our passion for teaching and learning.

• Has high expectations.

All applicants are welcome. Please come and visit to see how good we really are.

Contact Mrs Hilton (School Secretary) to arrange an appointment on 01491 628354.

Peppard School is an equal opportunities employer. The Governing Body is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all children and expects all staff to share this commitment. Any offer of employment will be subject to receipt of a satisfactory enhanced disclosure and barring service (DBS)

Closing date: Monday 22nd May 2017

Interviews: Thursday 25th May 2017

Peppard CE Primary School

Church Lane, Rotherfield Peppard, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 5JU

Telephone: 01491 628354

email: office@peppardprimary.co.uk

Headteacher: Nick Steele