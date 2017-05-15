Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
Job Title Upper KS2 Class Teacher
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Peppard CE Primary School seek an Upper KS2 Class Teacher
Teachers’ main scale up to MS4
Full-time, permanent.
We are a small rural village school that believes in educating the whole child. The school has been judged ‘Good’ by Ofsted and SIAMs, this year.
We will offer:
• Enthusiastic children with outstanding behaviour.
• A committed and supportive team.
• The opportunity to develop a bespoke curriculum.
We are looking for a teacher who:
• Embraces the Christian ethos and values.
• Is hard working and shares our passion for teaching and learning.
• Has high expectations.
All applicants are welcome. Please come and visit to see how good we really are.
Contact Mrs Hilton (School Secretary) to arrange an appointment on 01491 628354.
Peppard School is an equal opportunities employer. The Governing Body is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all children and expects all staff to share this commitment. Any offer of employment will be subject to receipt of a satisfactory enhanced disclosure and barring service (DBS)
Closing date: Monday 22nd May 2017
Interviews: Thursday 25th May 2017
Peppard CE Primary School
Church Lane, Rotherfield Peppard, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 5JU
Telephone: 01491 628354
email: office@peppardprimary.co.uk
Headteacher: Nick Steele
Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
Full-time Sous Chef required for busy award winning country pub. Experience essential as is own ... [more]
Peppard CE Primary School seek an Upper KS2 Class Teacher Teachers’ main scale up to MS4 Full-time, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say