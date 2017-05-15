Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
Job Title Sister
Location LONDON
NHS Blood and Transplant
Sister/Charge Nurse Ref: 918 - BN1532
Ref: 918 - BN1532
Shift pattern: 6 days per fortnight
Hours: 56.25 hours per fortnight up to a 10.5 hour day
Have you ever thought about where the blood that you transfuse comes from?
Are you thinking of taking a new direction in your nursing career? looking for a change?
If so come and work for us.
Closing Date: 24 May 2017
Interview Date: 9 June 2017
For informal enquiries, please contact Sandra Sowerby at sandra.sowerby@nhsbt.nhs.uk
To apply for this post please visit www.nhsbtcareers.co.uk
Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
Full-time Sous Chef required for busy award winning country pub. Experience essential as is own ... [more]
Peppard CE Primary School seek an Upper KS2 Class Teacher Teachers’ main scale up to MS4 Full-time, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say