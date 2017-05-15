Monday, 15 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sister/Charge Nurse

Job Title Sister

Location LONDON

NHS Blood and Transplant

Sister/Charge Nurse Ref: 918 - BN1532

Ref: 918 - BN1532

Shift pattern: 6 days per fortnight

Hours: 56.25 hours per fortnight up to a 10.5 hour day

Have you ever thought about where the blood that you transfuse comes from?

Are you thinking of taking a new direction in your nursing career? looking for a change?

If so come and work for us.

Closing Date: 24 May 2017 

Interview Date: 9 June 2017

For informal enquiries, please contact Sandra Sowerby at sandra.sowerby@nhsbt.nhs.uk

To apply for this post please visit www.nhsbtcareers.co.uk

Jobs

Sous Chef

Full-time Sous Chef required for busy award winning country pub. Experience essential as is own ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33