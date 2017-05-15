Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
Job Title Sous Chef
Location Reading
Full-time Sous Chef required for busy award winning country pub.
Experience essential as is own transport no accommodation available. Must be self-motivated and able to work as part of a busy team
Competitive salary for the right applicant C.V. to info@therefpub.com or call 0118 972 3126 and ask for Rich or Sam.
Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
Full-time Sous Chef required for busy award winning country pub. Experience essential as is own ... [more]
Peppard CE Primary School seek an Upper KS2 Class Teacher Teachers’ main scale up to MS4 Full-time, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say