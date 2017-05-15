Crossfields School

IAPS Co-educational Preparatory Day School (3-13 years)

EYFS Nursery Nurse required for September 2017

We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced full time Nursery Nurse (with a relevant childcare qualification at level 3) to join our dynamic Nursery team.

The application form and job description can be downloaded from the school website: https://www.crosfields.com/explore/community/working-at-crosfields

Completed application forms, along with a covering letter highlighting your suitability for the post, should be returned to bursar@crosfields.com

Closing Date for applications: 21st May2017

Interviews: week commencing 22nd May 2017

Crosfields School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with current and past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Visit www.crosfields.com or contact the HR Department on (0118) 987 1810

Crosfields School, Shinfield Road, Reading, Berkshire, RG2 9BL