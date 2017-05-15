Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
Job Title eyfs nursery nurse
Location Reading
Crossfields School
IAPS Co-educational Preparatory Day School (3-13 years)
EYFS Nursery Nurse required for September 2017
We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced
The application form and job description can be downloaded from the school website: https://www.crosfields.com/explore/community/working-at-crosfields
Completed application forms, along with a covering letter highlighting your suitability for the post, should be returned to bursar@crosfields.com
Closing Date for applications: 21st
Interviews: week commencing 22nd May 2017
Crosfields School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with current and past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
Visit www.crosfields.com or contact the HR Department on (0118) 987 1810
Crosfields School, Shinfield Road, Reading, Berkshire, RG2 9BL
Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
Full-time Sous Chef required for busy award winning country pub. Experience essential as is own ... [more]
Peppard CE Primary School seek an Upper KS2 Class Teacher Teachers’ main scale up to MS4 Full-time, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say