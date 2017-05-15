Monday, 15 May 2017

Estate Agent Saturday Staff

Job Title saturday staff

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Knight Frank seek Saturday Staff

We are looking for flexible, happy, confident, well-presented people with excellent communication skills, good knowledge of the local area and an interest in property and/or wanting to gain experience in estate agency.

Full driving licence required. Please email your C.V. with covering letter to henley@knightfrank.com or to Knight Frank, 20 Thameside, Henley-on-Thames RG9 2LJ

(NO AGENCIES)

Sous Chef

Full-time Sous Chef required for busy award winning country pub. Experience essential as is own

 

