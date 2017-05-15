Estate Agent Saturday Staff

Knight Frank seek Saturday Staff

We are looking for flexible, happy, confident, well-presented people with excellent communication skills, good knowledge of the local area and an interest in property and/or wanting to gain experience in estate agency.

Full driving licence required. Please email your C.V. with covering letter to henley@knightfrank.com or to Knight Frank, 20 Thameside, Henley-on-Thames RG9 2LJ

(NO AGENCIES)