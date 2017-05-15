Estate Agent Saturday Staff

Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
Job Title saturday staff
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Knight Frank seek Saturday Staff
We are looking for flexible, happy, confident, well-presented people with excellent communication skills, good knowledge of the local area and an interest in
Full driving licence required. Please email your C.V. with covering letter to henley@knightfrank.com or to Knight Frank, 20 Thameside, Henley-on-Thames RG9 2LJ
(NO AGENCIES)
Full-time Sous Chef required for busy award winning country pub. Experience essential as is own ... [more]
Peppard CE Primary School seek an Upper KS2 Class Teacher Teachers’ main scale up to MS4 Full-time, ... [more]
