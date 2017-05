CLINICAL CORRESPONDENCE ADMINISTRATOR

THE MARLOW MEDICAL GROUP CLINICAL CORRESPONDENCE ADMINISTRATOR FULL TIME 37 hours - 5 days per week This is an exciting and forward thinking new senior administrative role which manages all clinical correspondence that is received by the practice. Full training will be given. Home working an option. The successful applicant will need to be self-motivated, demonstrate the ability to be accurate with very good attention to detail and be resourceful whilst working under pressure. Previous experience in a GP surgery would be an advantage but not essential. Competitive salary dependent on experience. NHS pension scheme. For further details and before applying please visit https://www.marlowdoctors.co.uk/practice-information/vacancies/ • Closing date: Friday 2 June 2017 •