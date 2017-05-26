Bar, Waiting, Chef, Porters - Henley Royal Regatta

• RECRUITING NOW •

HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA Wednesday 29th June – Sunday 3rd July 2016

Henley Royal Regatta is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the UK summer sporting calendar. Attracting thousands of visitors across the five days, the regatta is renowned for its terrific atmosphere that YOU could be a part of creating!

If you are interested in joining our friendly catering team at this prestigious, fast paced and globally recognised event apply TODAY at www.compasseventjobs.co.uk/henley

Tel: 01242 541595 In return for your hard work you can expect the following benefits from us;

• Weekly pay

• Uniform provided

• Meals on duty

• Training and development

• Holiday pay

• National working opportunities with Compass Group Positions available include Bar, Waiting, Wash ups, Porter & Chef

— We look forward to working with you! —