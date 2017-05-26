The Langtree School - putting learning first - seek a part-time Teacher of Art MPS Required from ... [more]
Friday, 26 May 2017
Job Title Hospitality
Location Cheltenham
• RECRUITING NOW •
HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA Wednesday 29th June – Sunday 3rd July 2016
Henley Royal Regatta is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the UK summer sporting calendar. Attracting thousands of visitors across the five days, the regatta is renowned for its terrific atmosphere that YOU could be a part of creating!
If you are interested in joining our friendly catering team at this prestigious, fast paced and globally recognised event apply TODAY at www.compasseventjobs.co.uk/henley
Tel: 01242 541595 In return for your hard work you can expect the following benefits from us;
• Weekly pay
• Uniform provided
• Meals on duty
• Training and development
• Holiday pay
• National working opportunities with Compass Group Positions available include Bar, Waiting, Wash ups, Porter & Chef
— We look forward to working with you! —
The Langtree School - putting learning first - seek a part-time Teacher of Art MPS Required from ... [more]
Bar, Waiting, Chef, Porters - Henley Royal Regatta
• RECRUITING NOW • HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA Wednesday 29th June – Sunday 3rd July 2016 Henley Royal ... [more]
The Oratory School a Catholic independent boarding and day school for boys aged 11 to 18, has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say