Friday, 26 May 2017
Job Title Part time Teacher of Art MPS
Location Reading
The Langtree School - putting learning first - seek a part-time Teacher of Art MPS
Required from 1st September 2017 or 1st January 2018. An outstanding teacher of Art in our vibrant, leading-edge school. The successful candidate will be a creative, inspirational and skilful teacher, who will teach Art across the age and ability range at KS3 and 4. Candidates with AQA syllabus GCSE examination teaching experience an advantage.
Langtree is a heavily oversubscribed 11-16 school with academy status located in an area of outstanding natural beauty in the South Oxfordshire countryside. Academic results at KS3 and KS4 are consistently
In-line with Langtree School's
Closing date for applications: Wednesday 7th June 2017
Applications will be processed on receipt. Interviews week commencing 12th June 2017
Langtree School Woodcote Reading RG8 0RA Telephone 01491 680 514 / 683 382
