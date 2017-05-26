Friday, 26 May 2017

Teacher of Art MPS

Job Title Part time Teacher of Art MPS

Location Reading

The Langtree School - putting learning first - seek a part-time Teacher of Art MPS

Required from 1st September 2017 or 1st January 2018. An outstanding teacher of Art in our vibrant, leading-edge school. The successful candidate will be a creative, inspirational and skilful teacher, who will teach Art across the age and ability range at KS3 and 4. Candidates with AQA syllabus GCSE examination teaching experience an advantage.

Langtree is a heavily oversubscribed 11-16 school with academy status located in an area of outstanding natural beauty in the South Oxfordshire countryside. Academic results at KS3 and KS4 are consistently highand Langtree is indeed a great place to teach. Why not come and be a part of our future?

In-line with Langtree School's safer Recrutiment Policy an enhanced DBS discosure is required for this post. Details of thispost are available from the school website at www.langtreeschool.com/vacancies or contact the Headteacher's PA on 01491 638382 or mtaylorlane@langtreeschool.com

Closing date for applications: Wednesday 7th June 2017

Applications will be processed on receipt. Interviews week commencing 12th June 2017

Langtree School Woodcote Reading RG8 0RA Telephone 01491 680 514 / 683 382

