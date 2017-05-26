Friday, 26 May 2017

The Oratory School a Catholic independent boarding and day school for boys aged 11 to 18, has Support Staff Vacancies.

Due to internal moves we currently have a number of part-time and full-time vacancies both at our Senior School and Preparatory School. The roles are full of variety and to succeed you should be a confident individual who has an energetic and outgoing personality and an outstanding work ethic.

Efficiency, excellent organisational and administrative skills and experience as well as computer literacy are a necessity for all roles. whilst experience of working in the educational sector would be an advantage, just as important is the ability to relate with ease to a wide variety of people.

Closing date for all positions: Friday 9th June 2017 with interviews being held shortly after the closing date.

Full details and application packs are available from our website www.oratory.co.uk ; www.oratoryprep.co.uk or the Human Resources Manager at humanresources@oratory.co.uk

All candidates are advised to refer to the job description before making an application. In line with our safeguarding practices, we are unable to accept C.V's

The Oratory School Association registered charity no:309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children

Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

