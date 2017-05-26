The Langtree School - putting learning first - seek a part-time Teacher of Art MPS Required from ... [more]
Friday, 26 May 2017
Job Title Dispenser
Location Reading
Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice seek a part-time Dispenser
Woodcote Surgery
12.5 hours per week
(Monday, Wednesday and Thursday)
We are seeking a part-time dispenser to join our friendly and supportive team. Applicants must be able to work additional hours to cover
The successful candidate will be IT literate, have good communication skills and be methodical and accurate.
Shifts covering dispensary opening hours of 8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Salary according to qualifications and experience.
Closing date for applications: Thursday 8 June 2017
Interviews to be held: Tuesday 13 June 2017 (afternoon)
Fir further information and an application pack please contact:
Julia Beasley, Practice Manager
Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice
Telephone: 01491 870 230
email: juliabeasley@nhs.net
The Langtree School - putting learning first - seek a part-time Teacher of Art MPS Required from ... [more]
Bar, Waiting, Chef, Porters - Henley Royal Regatta
• RECRUITING NOW • HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA Wednesday 29th June – Sunday 3rd July 2016 Henley Royal ... [more]
The Oratory School a Catholic independent boarding and day school for boys aged 11 to 18, has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say