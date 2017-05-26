Friday, 26 May 2017

Dispenser

Job Title Dispenser

Location Reading

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice seek a part-time Dispenser

Woodcote Surgery

12.5 hours per week

(Monday, Wednesday and Thursday)

We are seeking a part-time dispenser to join our friendly and supportive team. Applicants must be able to work additional hours to cover annual and sick leave of colleagues and to work out of either surgery, if the need arises.

The successful candidate will be IT literate, have good communication skills and be methodical and accurate. Experience of working within a GP Dispensary or Community Pharmacy would be an advantage but is not essential. Must be willing to undertake the Pharmacy Services NVQ level 2 or equivalent, or already possess this qualification.

Shifts covering dispensary opening hours of 8:00 am - 6:30 pm 

Salary according to qualifications and experience.

Closing date for applications: Thursday 8 June 2017

Interviews to be held: Tuesday 13 June 2017 (afternoon)

Fir further information and an application pack please contact:

Julia Beasley, Practice Manager

Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice

Telephone: 01491 870 230 

email: juliabeasley@nhs.net

