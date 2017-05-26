Home Support Worker - Henley Area

Salary: £8.59 per hour

Location: Henley and surrounding areas

Job type: Part-time / flexible

Are you a caring and compassionate person? Do you give 100% to your job?

Are you committed to making a difference to a person's life?

This is an exciting opportunity to join a team who are focused on helping older people live life to the full. Our home Support helps people with keeping the home clean and tidy, laundry, bed making, picking up prescriptions, shopping and simple meal preparation and assisting with the little things that make a big difference in terms of quality of life.

Home Support Workers are required to provide regular visits to clients in their own homes, giving practical assistance with domestic tasks and providing general companionship.

There are no personal care duties.

Full driving license and use of a car are essential. This post will be subject to a DBS check.

If you would like to join our friendly and successful team then we would be delighted to hear from you.

For more information, please call 01235 849413

email personnel@ageukoxfordshire.org.uk or visit our website www.ageuk.org.uk/Oxfordshire/jobs/