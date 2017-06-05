Monday, 05 June 2017

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School Henley-on-Thames CLASS TEACHER – KEY STAGE 1/2 Full Time or Part Time Class Teacher required for September 2017 to work in our lively and welcoming school. Visits to the school are encouraged and applications from NQTs and experienced teachers are warmly welcomed. Please contact us for further information and an application form on office.3820@sacred-heart.oxon.sch.uk or telephone 01491 572796 Closing date: 14th June. Interviews: 20th June

Regatta Staff

Bar Staff £10 per hour We’re looking for enthusiastic, hard-working people to join our amazing team ... [more]

 

Head of Finance

HEAD OF FINANCE (PART TIME) Reporting to the Chief Executive, this is a challenging role for a ... [more]

 

