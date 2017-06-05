Head of Finance

HEAD OF FINANCE (PART TIME) Reporting to the Chief Executive, this is a challenging role for a suitably qualified and experienced financial professional who will lead the finance function of this renowned sporting event. This person will have a wide-ranging financial brief, and in particular be responsible for devising and maintaining budgetary information, as incorporated in the long term Financial Plan, and for providing the Board with regular, accurate and realistic management information together with an executive summary. As a key member of the professional team, this person will participate in decision-making to support business strategies, and it is essential that they are able to contribute a sound, practical, and commercial approach to the assessment of a varied range of issues. The role requires involvement in capital expenditure, taxation and procurement, as well as leading periodic reviews to ensure good control of costs and the assessment of business performance. The successful candidate will have excellent numeric ability (including use of Microsoft Excel’s advanced features), possess strong analytical skills, and the ability to summarise data concisely and effectively. A working knowledge of Sage Accounting would be helpful. Applications by letter and C.V., to be received by 9th June, to: financerole@hrr.co.uk