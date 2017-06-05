Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to work for a ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
Job Title Full-time/Part-time Telesales
Job Type Permanent
Location Henley-on-Thames
Hours Full and Part time
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?
Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?
Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.
Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?
We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your c.v. to: kthomas@henleystandard.co.uk
Please reply with full CV to: K. Thomas, Advertising Manager, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Email – kthomas@henleystandard.co.uk
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to work for a ... [more]
Bar Staff £10 per hour We’re looking for enthusiastic, hard-working people to join our amazing team ... [more]
HEAD OF FINANCE (PART TIME) Reporting to the Chief Executive, this is a challenging role for a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say