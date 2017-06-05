Monday, 05 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Full-time/Part-time Telesales

Job Title Full-time/Part-time Telesales

Job Type Permanent

Location Henley-on-Thames

Hours Full and Part time

Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?

Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?

Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.

Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?

We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your c.v. to: kthomas@henleystandard.co.uk

Please reply with full CV to: K. Thomas, Advertising Manager, Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Email – kthomas@henleystandard.co.uk

Jobs

Regatta Staff

Bar Staff £10 per hour We’re looking for enthusiastic, hard-working people to join our amazing team ... [more]

 

Head of Finance

HEAD OF FINANCE (PART TIME) Reporting to the Chief Executive, this is a challenging role for a ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33