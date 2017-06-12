St Piran's. Maidenhead, seek a Head of Maths

Required from January or May 2018

This post may be part-time (0.7fte) or full-time of you can teach boys' or girls' games.

We are looking for a passionate Head of Mathematics who can continue to lead and develop this outstanding department. You will teach a maths set in Years 4, 5, and 6. The ability to be innovative and creative in your teaching, be highly supportive of colleagues throughout the school and have a desire to see children learn with confidence is the challenge of the job!

An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head's PA, at the address below, or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 21 June 2017

Interviews: week commencing Monday 26 June 2017

St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young adults and expect all staff to share this commitment.

Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 7LZ

01628 594300

office@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk

IAPS Independent School

Co-educational • Day School • 400+ pupils

St Piran's is a registered charity no:309094