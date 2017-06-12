St Piran's. Maidenhead, seek a Head of Maths Required from January or May 2018 This post may be ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
Job Title HEAD OF MATHS
Location MAIDENHEAD
St Piran's. Maidenhead, seek a Head of Maths
Required from January or May 2018
This post may be part-time (0.7fte) or full-time of you can teach boys' or girls' games.
We are looking for a passionate Head of Mathematics who can continue to lead and develop this outstanding department. You will teach a maths set in Years 4, 5, and 6. The ability to be innovative and creative in your teaching, be highly supportive of colleagues throughout the school and have a desire to see children learn with confidence is the challenge of the job!
An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk
Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees
Closing date: Wednesday 21 June 2017
Interviews: week commencing Monday 26 June 2017
St Piran's School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young adults and expect all staff to share this commitment.
Gringer Hill, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 7LZ
01628 594300
office@stpirans.co.uk www.stpirans.co.uk
IAPS Independent School
Co-educational • Day School • 400+ pupils
St Piran's is a registered charity no:309094
St Piran's. Maidenhead, seek a Head of Maths Required from January or May 2018 This post may be ... [more]
Greaduate Trainee Technical Sales Representative
Construction Fixing Systems Ltd. Graduate Trainee Technical Sales Representative The role involves ... [more]
Full-time/Part-time Telesales Want to work at one of Henley’s mostsuccessful and well-established ... [more]
pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say