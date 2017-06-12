Monday, 12 June 2017

Graduate Trainee Technical Sales Representative

Job Title graduate

Location Medmenham

Construction Fixing Systems Ltd.

Graduate Trainee Technical Sales Representative

The role involves visiting existing and potentially new customers within the M25 area.

Civil/Structural Engineering qualifications preferred.

Driving Licence essential, company car provided.

Apply to: tim@cfs-fixings.co.uk

