Festival Restaurant & Bar Staff

Job Title festival staff

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Festival staff wanted

Glasto, Big fest & Henley fest July 5-9. Quality

Quality pop-up restaurant & funky bars. Positions for restaurant hosts, bar & floor staff.

It’s fun. £10-£14 p/h text or call Lou 07909090595

