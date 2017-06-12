Henley Festival Bar Staff

Bar Staff

£10 per hour

We’re looking for enthusiastic, hard-working people to join our amazing team of bar staff. You’d be working during the 5 nights of Henley Festival 5th – 9th July and full training will be given.

If you’d like to apply, please download an application form at http://henley-festival.co.uk/about/work-with-us and return to the email address on the form by Friday June 16th.

We can only accept applications from over 18s