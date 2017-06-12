Sir William Borlase's Grammar School, West Street, Marlow, seek a Sixth Form Student Support Officer.

£21,167 - £22,879 per annum pro-rata - 37 hours per week, 40 weeks per yer (term time plus two weeks)

Required from 1st September

We are looking to appoint a Sixth Form Student Support Officer to take a lead role in the provision of pastoral care and to support all aspects of student welfare. Your duties will be wide-ranging , primarily focusing on helping pupils to develop study skills, improve time management and achieve their full potential.

For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies or email asummerfield@swbgs.com for more information.

Applicants submitted via email should be sent to Mrs. Anna Summerfield: asummerfield@swbgs.com

Closing date: 9am, Monday 19 June 2017

Sir William Borlase's Grammar School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Any successful applicants will be required to undertake an Enhanced Disclosure check by the Disclosure and Barring Service along with other relevant employment checks.