Monday, 19 June 2017

European Sales Administrator

Job Title Sales Admin

Location GORING ON THAMES

Located in Goring-on-Thames, simplehuman has a new vacancy in our friendly and flexible office fo a European Sales Administrator.

The candidate:

• Fluent/Native verbal and written communication skills in English and French

• Additional fluency in other European languages beneficial (particularly Italian or Spanish)

• Sales administration experience within an import/export environment

• Excellent IT literacy  - Sage (L200), Microsoft Office, internet, extranets, file transfers

Want to know more?

Please email rcowan@simplehuman.co.uk or call Ruth on 01491 875 974

www.simplehuman.com/uk

