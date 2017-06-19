Full-time/Part-time Telesales Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Job Title Sales Admin
Location GORING ON THAMES
European Sales Administrator
Located in Goring-on-Thames,
The candidate:
• Fluent/Native verbal and written communication skills in English and French
• Additional fluency in other European languages beneficial (particularly Italian or Spanish)
• Sales administration experience within an import/export environment
• Excellent IT literacy - Sage (L200), Microsoft Office,
Please email rcowan@simplehuman.co.uk or call Ruth on 01491 875 974
