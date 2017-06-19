European Sales Administrator

Located in Goring-on-Thames, simplehuman has a new vacancy in our friendly and flexible office fo a European Sales Administrator.

The candidate:

• Fluent/Native verbal and written communication skills in English and French

• Additional fluency in other European languages beneficial (particularly Italian or Spanish)

• Sales administration experience within an import/export environment

• Excellent IT literacy - Sage (L200), Microsoft Office, internet , extranets, file transfers

Want to know more?

Please email rcowan@simplehuman.co.uk or call Ruth on 01491 875 974

www.simplehuman.com/uk