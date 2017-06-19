Full-time/Part-time Telesales Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Job Title HEAD OF MATHS
Location MAIDENHEAD
HEAD OF MATHS
Required from January or May 2018
This post may be part-time (0.7fte), or full-time if you can teach boys’ or girls’ games.
We are looking for a passionate Head of Mathematics who can continue to lead and develop this outstanding department. You will teach a maths set in Years 4, 5 and 6. The ability to be innovative and creative in your teaching, be highly supportive of colleagues throughout school and have a desire to see children learn with confidence is the challenge of the job!
An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk
Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees
Closing date: Wednesday 21 June 2017 Interviews: w/c Monday 26 June 2017
St Piran’s School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young children and expect all staff to share this commitment.
