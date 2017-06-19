Monday, 19 June 2017

Head of Maths

Location MAIDENHEAD

Required from January or May 2018

This post may be part-time (0.7fte), or full-time if you can teach boys’ or girls’ games.

We are looking for a passionate Head of Mathematics who can continue to lead and develop this outstanding department. You will teach a maths set in Years 4, 5 and 6. The ability to be innovative and creative in your teaching, be highly supportive of colleagues throughout school and have a desire to see children learn with confidence is the challenge of the job!

An application form and details can be obtained from our website: www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send your application letter and completed application form with the names and contact details of three referees to: Mrs Sarah Wheeler, Head’s PA, at the address below or headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 21 June 2017 Interviews: w/c Monday 26 June 2017

St Piran’s School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young children and expect all staff to share this commitment.

