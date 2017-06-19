Full-time/Part-time Telesales Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
Job Title Telesales
Location Henley-on-Thames
Full-time/Part-time
Telesales
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and
Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?
Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.
Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?
We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your C.V. to:
Please reply with full CV to:
K. Thomas, Advertising Manager,
Henley Standard, Caxton House,
Station Road, Henley-on-Thames,
Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD
