Full-time/Part-time

Telesales

Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?

Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?

Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.

Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?

We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your C.V. to:

kthomas@henleystandard.co.uk

Please reply with full CV to:

K. Thomas, Advertising Manager,

Henley Standard, Caxton House,

Station Road, Henley-on-Thames,

Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD