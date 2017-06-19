Full-time/Part-time Telesales Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
Job Title assistant manager
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Assistant Manager
Permanent, part-time position 16 hours per week
Days to be worked: Monday mornings and three afternoons according to need.
Applicants should be experienced in a customer-facing role and capable of taking responsibility for managing a busy community centre office.
Must be completely computer literate as the role includes standard office administrative procedures; additional training will be given as required.
Additional hours may be required to cover holidays and sickness.
Salary commensurate with experience.
Deadline for applications Friday 23rd June.
Contact: 01491 577733 Email: managers@christchurchhenley.org.uk
