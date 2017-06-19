Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Administration Assistant

Job Title Admin Assist

Location Henley on Thames

Full-time vacancy and a very varied role. Involves working in our accounts department and also processing renewals.

We are looking for someone reliable, bubbly and methodical, a love of sports cars would be helpful.

Please send handwritten C.V. to Ann Manning, Managing Director, ManningUK, 73A Reading Road Henley-on-Thames Oxfordshire RG9 1AX

Telephone: +44(0)1491 578759 ext: 201

Facsimile: +44(0)1491 577123

Website: manninguk.com

Jobs

Telesales

Full-time/Part-time Telesales Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]

 

Head of Maths

HEAD OF MATHS Required from January or May 2018 This post may be part-time (0.7fte), or full-time ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33