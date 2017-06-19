Administration Assistant

Full-time vacancy and a very varied role. Involves working in our accounts department and also processing renewals.

We are looking for someone reliable, bubbly and methodical, a love of sports cars would be helpful.

Please send handwritten C.V. to Ann Manning, Managing Director, ManningUK, 73A Reading Road Henley-on-Thames Oxfordshire RG9 1AX

Telephone: +44(0)1491 578759 ext: 201

Facsimile: +44(0)1491 577123

Website: manninguk.com