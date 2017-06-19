Administration Assistant

Full-time/Part-time Telesales Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
Job Title Admin Assist
Location Henley on Thames
Full-time vacancy and a very varied role. Involves working in our accounts department and also processing renewals.
We are looking for someone reliable, bubbly and methodical, a love of sports cars would be helpful.
Please send handwritten C.V. to Ann Manning, Managing Director, ManningUK, 73A Reading Road Henley-on-Thames Oxfordshire RG9 1AX
Telephone: +44(0)1491 578759 ext: 201
Facsimile: +44(0)1491 577123
Website: manninguk.com
