Dental Receptionist — Henley-on-Thames

Part-time Dental Receptionist required for friendly, mainly private practice in Henley, Oxfordshire. Previous dentistry experience would be an advantage (though not essential). Current or recent front of house reception experience and a passion for delivering a great service is essential.

You will also be computer literate, organised, and self-motivated with the ability to multi-task and work efficiently at a fast pace. A great telephone manner and the ability to interact with patients in a friendly and professional manner is also key.

• Hours – Part time – Fridays 7.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. and alternate Saturday Mornings.

• Additional Special days holidays for life events such as your birthday, moving house etc.

• Option to purchase 3 additional days’ holidays per year

• Industry leading flex bens platform with access to tax free childcare vouchers and other salary sacrifice schemes, and discounted shopping and gym memberships

• Generous Practice social budget – each quarter the Practice goes out on a fully expensed social event

• Practice Bonus scheme – discretionary bonus based on Practice target worth up to a week’s wages

• Ample free parking on nearby roads

Our Practice provides a wide range of mainly private general treatment with a specialist Orthodontic service. We also have a small NHS list. We are looking for people who are constantly looking to develop and improve, to share knowledge, and to always put patients first.

If you would like to find out more about this opportunity or to find out about other opportunities at Portman, please email your C.V. to Jo Proctor at pm.courtrai@portmanhealthcare.co.uk quoting ref DC174.