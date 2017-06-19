St. Mary’s School

13 St. Andrew’s Road

Henley-on-Thames Oxon. RG9 1HS

St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential area. Small classes allow the individual to flourish and achieve high academic standards in a caring and stimulating environment.

Tea Club Assistant

Part-time (15.30 – 17.30 Monday to Friday)

Level 3 Qualification Preferable

Grade and salary to reflect ability of candidate

Required: Immediately The school seeks to appoint an After School Club Assistant to work between 15.30-17.30 Monday to Friday.

The Afterschool Club is open to children from Nursery to Year 6.

We are looking for an enthusiastic team player who can lead appropriate activities for the different age ranges in conjunction with the other staff. The post holder will play a positive part in the educational and social development of children in the school. They will attend meetings and training as required.

Visits to the school are welcome by appointment.

For further details and an application form please contact Jenny Green on 01491 573118 or email jenny.green@stmarys-henley.co.uk

Closing date: Friday 30th June 2017.

Cognita Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff, volunteers and other third parties to share this commitment. Safer recruitment practice and pre-employment background checks will be undertaken before any appointment is confirmed. Appointment is subject to an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check for regulated activity (if the candidate has lived in the UK) and/or criminal/police checks for all other countries inhabited (irrespective of whether they worked in those countries).