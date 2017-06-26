HHP Electrical - we have an opportunity for an Experienced Electrician to join our team. Minimum ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
Job Title assistant manager
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Assistant Manager
Permanent, part-time position 16 hours per week.
Days to be worked: Monday mornings and three afternoons according to need.
Applicants should be experienced in a customer-facing role and capable of taking responsibility for managing a busy community centre office.
Must be completely computer literate as the role includes standard office administrative procedures; additional training will be given as required. Additional hours may be required to cover holidays and sickness.
Salary commensurate with experience.
Deadline for applications Friday 30th June.
Contact: 01491 577733 Email: managers@christchurchhenley.org.uk
HHP Electrical - we have an opportunity for an Experienced Electrician to join our team. Minimum ... [more]
Assistant Manager Permanent, part-time position 16 hours per week. Days to be worked: Monday ... [more]
Chef De Partie / Bar Manager / Waiter-Waitress / Kitchen Assistant
AWT’s “The Greyhound” on Gallowstree (approx 10 minute drive outside of Henley-on-Thames), has the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say