Monday, 26 June 2017

Assistant Manager

Job Title assistant manager

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Assistant Manager

Permanent, part-time position 16 hours per week.

Days to be worked: Monday mornings and three afternoons according to need.

Applicants should be experienced in a customer-facing role and capable of taking responsibility for managing a busy community centre office.

Must be completely computer literate as the role includes standard office administrative procedures; additional training will be given as required. Additional hours may be required to cover holidays and sickness.

Salary commensurate with experience.

Deadline for applications Friday 30th June.

Contact: 01491 577733 Email: managers@christchurchhenley.org.uk

