Chef De Partie / Bar Manager / Waiter-Waitress / Kitchen Assistant

AWT’s “The Greyhound” on Gallowstree (approx 10 minute drive outside of Henley-on-Thames), has the following vacancies:-

Chef De Partie

Duties required include taking charge of cold section including, salads, hot and cold starters, garnishes, desserts, stock control. Excellent opportunity for training and promotion. Live in a possibility. Rates of pay by negotiation.

Bar Manager

With a good knowledge of cellarage, wines, spirits and cocktails. Open 5 days a week, full time hours with good remuneration are available to the right candidate. We are a happy, professional team looking for someone to take control of the bar area.

Part-time vacancies for experienced Waiter/Waitresses - full and part time positions for experienced waiting staff.

Kitchen Assistant

Duties include, prepping, bagging, stock control, cleaning and general all round help. Opportunities for development, training and promotion. Good friendly team, fair rates of pay.

Please contact Ros Wilson or Jay Worrall Thompson on 0118 972 2227