HHP Electrical - we have an opportunity for an Experienced Electrician to join our team. Minimum ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
Job Title Telesales
Location Henley-on-Thames
Full-time/Part-time Telesales
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and
Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?
Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.
Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?
We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your C.V. to:
Please reply with full CV to:
K. Thomas, Advertising Manager,
Henley Standard, Caxton House,
Station Road, Henley-on-Thames,
Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD
HHP Electrical - we have an opportunity for an Experienced Electrician to join our team. Minimum ... [more]
Assistant Manager Permanent, part-time position 16 hours per week. Days to be worked: Monday ... [more]
Chef De Partie / Bar Manager / Waiter-Waitress / Kitchen Assistant
AWT’s “The Greyhound” on Gallowstree (approx 10 minute drive outside of Henley-on-Thames), has the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say