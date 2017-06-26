Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trainee Accountant

Job Title Trainee Accountant

Location Henley on Thames

Trainee Accountant required to join thriving local Accountancy and Tax Practice in Central Henley on Thames.

The successful candidate will be either a recent graduate (any discipline) or recent A’Level candidate and be numerate.

Maths at A’Level is preferred. No experience is necessary as training will be provided in the first instance and after a short trial period, the candidate will be placed on to a training contract and the firm will meet all training and exam costs towards the ICAEW qualification.

Salary is commensurate with such programmes and will be discussed at interview.

If interested in this position please send a covering letter together with your CV for the attention of Karen Buffery to Buffery & Co. Limited, 2 West Street, Henley on Thames, RG9 2DU.

Flexible start dates. 20 June 2017

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33