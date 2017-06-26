Trainee Accountant required to join thriving local Accountancy and Tax Practice in Central Henley on Thames.

The successful candidate will be either a recent graduate (any discipline) or recent A’Level candidate and be numerate.

Maths at A’Level is preferred. No experience is necessary as training will be provided in the first instance and after a short trial period, the candidate will be placed on to a training contract and the firm will meet all training and exam costs towards the ICAEW qualification.

Salary is commensurate with such programmes and will be discussed at interview.

If interested in this position please send a covering letter together with your CV for the attention of Karen Buffery to Buffery & Co. Limited, 2 West Street, Henley on Thames, RG9 2DU.

Flexible start dates. 20 June 2017